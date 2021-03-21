Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

