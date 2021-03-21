Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Square by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.16.

NYSE:SQ opened at $224.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

