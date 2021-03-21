Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.