Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Semtech stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. Semtech has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after purchasing an additional 462,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

