SEMrush Holdings, Inc. Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) expects to raise $252 million in an IPO on Thursday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 16,800,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, SEMrush Holdings, Inc. generated $124.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7 million. The company has a market cap of $2.1 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and KeyBanc Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler and Stifel were co-managers.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading online visibility management software-as-a-service platform. We enable companies globally to identify and reach the right audience for their content, in the right context, and through the right channels. Online visibility represents how effectively companies connect with consumers across a variety of digital channels, including search, social and digital media, digital public relations, and review websites. Our proprietary software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform enables us to aggregate and enrich trillions of data points collected from over 200 million unique domains. Our platform enables our customers to understand trends and act upon unique insights to improve their online visibility, drive high-quality traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute highly targeted content to their customers, and measure the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns. As of Dec. 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020, our differentiated platform empowered over 334,000 and 404,000 active free customers, respectively, and over 54,000 and 67,000 paying customers, respectively, in over 135 and 142 countries, respectively. “.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and has 980 employees. The company is located at 800 Boylston Street, Suite 2475, Boston, MA 02199 and can be reached via phone at (800) 851-9959.

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.