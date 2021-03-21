Seagate Technology’s (STX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.52.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

