SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. SCSK has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

