Scrypta (LYRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 135.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Scrypta has a market cap of $460,203.67 and $38.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00034982 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003010 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,259,341 coins and its circulating supply is 16,459,341 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

