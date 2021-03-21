ScION Tech Growth II Units’ Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

ScION Tech Growth II Units’ (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. ScION Tech Growth II Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS SCOBU opened at $10.09 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Get ScION Tech Growth II Units alerts:

About ScION Tech Growth II Units

There is no company description available for ScION Tech Growth II.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.