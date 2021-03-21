Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.