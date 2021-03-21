Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser Sells 61,682 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SDGR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 214,414 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after acquiring an additional 172,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.