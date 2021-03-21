Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $60.72

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.72, but opened at $63.30. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 9,174 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,574,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,449,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.