Satovsky Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

ICF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 85,787 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

