Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.27 ($109.73).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €90.40 ($106.35) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.58.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

