RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

