Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDS-A. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.