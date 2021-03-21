Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

