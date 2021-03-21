Royal Bank of Canada Raises STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to $1.75

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SNVVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from $1.10 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

