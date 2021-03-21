Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to $2.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRLFF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

