Royal Bank of Canada Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$514.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.10. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

