Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$45.29 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$844.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.42.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

