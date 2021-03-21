Roy Twite Sells 25,959 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of £118.44 ($154.74).

On Tuesday, January 12th, Roy Twite bought 10 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($16.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.60 ($164.10).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,303.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 637.05 ($8.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,381.11 ($18.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,165.94 ($15.23).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

