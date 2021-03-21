Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $460.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $395.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $245.86 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

