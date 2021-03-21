Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

ROP stock opened at $395.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.86 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

