Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.09

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.09 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 128.72 ($1.68). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 124.55 ($1.63), with a volume of 53,195,422 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.46 ($4.10).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.09.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £977.04 ($1,276.51). Insiders purchased 2,844 shares of company stock valued at $293,704 in the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.