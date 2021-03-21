Rivulet Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises approximately 9.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 6.52% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $185,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of CSOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 2,378,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,424. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

