Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at $954,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

