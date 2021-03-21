RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

REI.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.68. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$19.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

