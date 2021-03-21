Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Coty worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

