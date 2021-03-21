Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Knowles were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 1,163,736 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of KN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -530.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

