Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Graham were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 2,314.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $600.97 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $280.91 and a 1 year high of $634.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $593.51 and its 200 day moving average is $492.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.