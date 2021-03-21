Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 227,211 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFFN opened at $13.69 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

