Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.60 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $256.33 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $197.17.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

