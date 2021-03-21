Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,759 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

