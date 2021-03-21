Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

WGO opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.