Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexnord were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:RXN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

