Revlon (NYSE:REV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Shares of REV opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Revlon has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter worth $103,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

