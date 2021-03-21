Reviewing National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% Shinhan Financial Group 17.06% 8.26% 0.62%

National Bank has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bank and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.80%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.89 $80.36 million $2.55 16.21 Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 1.06 $2.72 billion $5.96 5.22

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank beats Shinhan Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 876 service centers; 5,773 ATMs; 13 cash dispensers; and 48 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

