Reviewing Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential downside of 27.30%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 4.87 $52.30 million $0.95 51.47 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 15.73 $29.52 million $0.40 198.08

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53% Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Daqo New Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.