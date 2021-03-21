Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REZI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 50,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

