REPO (REPO) Trading Down 34.6% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $146,254.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00460593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00144521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.00686538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

