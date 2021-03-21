Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Carnival Co. & worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.