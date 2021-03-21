Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIGO. SEB Equities began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

TIGO stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

