Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,052 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.54% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 305,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

