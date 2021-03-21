Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

