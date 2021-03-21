Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $150.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

