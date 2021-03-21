Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 725.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Stratasys worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 68,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of SSYS opened at $27.81 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.