Remme (REM) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $32,910.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00051170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00648028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00068983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

