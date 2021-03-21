Redcape Hotel Group (RDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Sunday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Redcape Hotel Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.72.

Redcape Hotel Group Company Profile

Redcape Hotel Group, a hospitality company, owns and operates hotels in Australia. It operates 32 hotels in New South Wales and Queensland, as well as 23 bottle shops, four motels, and The Australian Brewery. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

