Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,572.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,651.88 ($99.97).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

LON RB traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,314 ($82.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,084.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market cap of £45.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

